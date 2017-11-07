Israel i allianse med Saudi-Arabia for å provosere til krig

Som nevnt her tidligere beskyldte Saudi-Arabia helt ubegrunnet Libanon for å ha erklært krig mot oljediktaturet. Samtidig pågår den største militære flyøvelsen i Israel noen gang.

Nå viser det seg at kronprins bin Sultan og Benjamin Natanyahu er svært godt samordnet i sine provokasjoner mot Iran og Libanon.

Den israelsk Kanal 10 publiserte 7. november 2017 et diplomatisk telegram fra israelsk UD til alle landets ambassader. Der går det fram at Israel gir full støtte til Saudi-Arabia mot Hezbollah, Iran og Houthi-geriljaen i Jemen.

Kanal 10s seniorkorrespondent Barak Ravid skrev følgende på Twitter:

1 I published on channel 10 a cable sent to Israeli diplomats asking to lobby for SaudisHariri &against Hezbollah https://t.co/AbeLPC35GP

Her i engelsk oversettelse:

Journalisten Richard Silverstein kommenterer dette slik på Middle East Eye:

This indicates that Israel and Saudi Arabia are developing the sort of “no-daylight” relationship that Israeli leaders used to tout with their American counterparts. Together with their combined military might and oil wealth, these two countries could pose a highly combustible commodity.

Bin Salman may have also learned another lesson from Israel: that it is fruitless to seek the help of outside powers in waging such conflicts. He saw Netanyahu spend years fruitlessly begging two US presidents to join him in a military adventure attacking Iran.

His new alliance with Saudi Arabia might provide the military punch he needs to forge a successful series of attacks on regional enemies.