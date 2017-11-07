Israel i allianse med Saudi-Arabia for å provosere til krig

Som nevnt her tidligere beskyldte Saudi-Arabia helt ubegrunnet Libanon for å ha erklært krig mot oljediktaturet. Samtidig pågår den største militære flyøvelsen i Israel noen gang.
Nå viser det seg at kronprins bin Sultan og Benjamin Natanyahu er svært godt samordnet i sine provokasjoner mot Iran og Libanon.
Den israelsk Kanal 10 publiserte 7. november 2017 et diplomatisk telegram fra israelsk UD til alle landets ambassader. Der går det fram at Israel gir full støtte til Saudi-Arabia mot Hezbollah, Iran og Houthi-geriljaen i Jemen.
Kanal 10s seniorkorrespondent Barak Ravid skrev følgende på Twitter:
1 I published on channel 10 a cable sent to Israeli diplomats asking to lobby for SaudisHariri &against Hezbollah https://t.co/AbeLPC35GP
— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 6, 2017
Her i engelsk oversettelse:
- I published on channel 10 a cable sent to Israeli diplomats asking to lobby for Saudis/Harir and against Hezbollah. The cable sent from the MFA in Jerusalem [Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs] to all Israeli embassies toes the Saudi line regarding the Hariri resignation.
- The Israeli diplomats were instructed to demarch their host governments over the domestic political situation in Lebanon – a very rare move.
- The cable said: “You need to stress that the Hariri resignation shows how dangerous Iran and Hezbollah are for Lebanon’s security.”
- “Hariri’s resignation proves wrong the argument that Hezbollah participation in the government stabilizes Lebanon,” the cable added.
- The cable instructed Israeli diplomats to support Saudi Arabia over its war with the Houthis in Yemen. The cable also stressed: “The missile launch by the Houthis towards Riyadh calls for applying more pressure on Iran & Hezbollah.”
Journalisten Richard Silverstein kommenterer dette slik på Middle East Eye:
This indicates that Israel and Saudi Arabia are developing the sort of “no-daylight” relationship that Israeli leaders used to tout with their American counterparts. Together with their combined military might and oil wealth, these two countries could pose a highly combustible commodity.
Bin Salman may have also learned another lesson from Israel: that it is fruitless to seek the help of outside powers in waging such conflicts. He saw Netanyahu spend years fruitlessly begging two US presidents to join him in a military adventure attacking Iran.
His new alliance with Saudi Arabia might provide the military punch he needs to forge a successful series of attacks on regional enemies.
Det er egentlig unødvendig å tilføye, men likevel: Dette er høydramatisk.